Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up helper

Kucherov notched an assist against the Bruins in Sunday's Game 5 clincher.

Kucherov was relatively absent versus Boston, as he managed a mere two points, compared to 10 points in the previous round against the Devils. The Russian's lack of production in the second round is certainly not for a lack of trying, considering he fired 17 shots on goal. The winger will need to be step up his game in the Eastern Conference finals if the Lightning are going to get past Washington or Pittsburgh.