Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up helper
Kucherov notched an assist against the Bruins in Sunday's Game 5 clincher.
Kucherov was relatively absent versus Boston, as he managed a mere two points, compared to 10 points in the previous round against the Devils. The Russian's lack of production in the second round is certainly not for a lack of trying, considering he fired 17 shots on goal. The winger will need to be step up his game in the Eastern Conference finals if the Lightning are going to get past Washington or Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets team record for most points in playoff series•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Escapes suspension for violent hit•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Tallies three points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dishes two assists in Game 3 loss•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Delivers offensive outburst in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Hits 100-point mark•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...