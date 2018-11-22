Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up three points

Kucherov scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Florida.

Kucherov sniped a goal right from his wheelhouse: the right circle off a power-play one-timer. He's up to nine goals and 27 points on the year, right on pace for his second straight 100-point campaign.

