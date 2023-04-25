Kucherov recorded two assists in Tampa Bay's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 4 on Monday.

Kucherov has a goal and six points in four postseason contests this year. This has been a fantastic month for him overall, with the 29-year-old contributing three goals and 15 points in 10 outings. Kucherov serves on Tampa Bay's top line and first power-play unit. The Lightning will likely lean on him heavily again Thursday, especially with Tampa Bay down in the series 3-1 and thus looking to stave off elimination.