Kucherov logged a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Kucherov opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period before adding a helper on Nick Paul's goal late in the third. The 28-year-old winger now has five goals and 12 assists through 13 playoff games. Kucherov will look to lead Tampa Bay's offense as they try to overcome a 2-0 series deficit.
