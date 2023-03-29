Kucherov picked up two assists and three shots, helping the Lightning to a 4-0 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Kucherov picked up helpers on Steven Stamkos' opening goal and Brayden Point's second goal. This marks Kucherov's second multi-point game in his last three games and gives him four points in that span. On the season, the Russian superstar has 28 goals and 104 points in 75 games.