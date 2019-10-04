Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up where he left off

Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Panthers.

Mr. Hart picked up right where he left off last regular season. Kucherov was second only to Alex Killorn in ice time (18:02) among Lightning forwards. He saw 2:34 in power-play time and also managed two takeaways in the game. Everyone knows Kucherov's fantasy value, but his two-way play, including his ability to strip the puck and push transition, is outstanding.