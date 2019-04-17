Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Plans to play for Team Russia
Kucherov is planning on representing Team Russia at the upcoming IIHF World Championship, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Kucherov's record-setting season ended on a low note when Tampa Bay was bounced from the playoffs by Columbus via a first-round sweep Tuesday, so he'll hope to start washing that foul taste from his mouth by helping his native Russia take home gold at the World Championship. The 25-year-old should be valued as a top-three pick in all fantasy formats heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
