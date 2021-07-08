Kucherov sustained a fractured rib against the Islanders but still managed to play in all five Stanley Cup Finals clashes with the Canadiens, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Considering Kucherov was able to suit up in the Finals despite his injury, fantasy players should expect this to impact the winger heading into the 2021-22 campaign. The 28-year-old Russian led the playoffs with 32 points and should be capable of reproducing his 2019-20 regular-season numbers in which he racked up 30-plus goals for the fifth straight year.