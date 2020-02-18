Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Plays hero in overtime

Kucherov netted the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

The Russian winger added four shots in the contest, the last of those securing all two points in the standings for the Lightning. Kucherov is up to 29 goals, 73 points and 180 shots through 58 appearances. In February, he has six tallies, seven helpers and a plus-10 rating in eight games.