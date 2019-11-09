Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Plodding pace so far

Kucherov picked up an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Sabres in Stockholm, Sweden. The game is part of the 2019 NHL Global Series.

Kucherov also tallied a goal Friday in the first game of the series. He's been trundling along at a very quiet pace and hasn't put up a multi-point game since Oct. 15. Since that game, Kucherov has six points (two goals, four assists) in nine games. At this point, he's well behind a 100-point pace, so you may be able to get him at a slight discount in trade. Kooch has 13 points in 15 games.