Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Point streak at five games
Kucherov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 9-2 rout of the Canucks.
The 26-year-old has found the scoresheet in five straight games and has racked up five goals and 16 points in his last 13 contests. On the season, Kucherov has 47 points through 41 games, putting him a little off the pace he'd need to deliver his third straight 100-point campaign.
