Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Point streak at seven games and 11 points
Kucherov's empty-net goal Saturday against the Wild extended his point streak to seven games and 11 points (five goals, six assists).
He leads the NHL in goals (24) and points (51). Kucherov's game is so hot he's trending.
