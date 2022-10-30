Kucherov scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 4-3 victory over San Jose.
He scored with just 57 seconds left off a feed from the right circle from Brandon Hagel. With the snipe, Kucherov extended his point streak to seven games and 11 points (three goals, eight assists). It's the 13th time in his career that Kucherov has put together a scoring streak of seven games or more.
