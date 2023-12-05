Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Dallas on Monday.

Kucherov just can't be stopped. He's recorded at least a point in 10 straight games, supplying an outstanding five goals and 19 points over that stretch. The 30-year-old was great even before his recent hot streak and now has 16 markers and 42 points through 25 appearances this campaign. He finished 2022-23 with 113 points, and this will likely go down as a similarly dominant year for the superstar forward.