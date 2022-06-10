Kucherov supplied an assist and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Kucherov set up Brandon Hagel for an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period. During a four-game point streak, Kucherov's racked up three goals and four assists. The superstar winger is up to 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists), 58 shots, 15 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 16 playoff contests as he continues to be one of the Lightning's top scoring threats.