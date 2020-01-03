Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Points down but play still great

Kucherov scored a goal in Tampa Bay's 2-1 win over Montreal on Thursday night.

It stood as the winner, which was his second GWG of the season. That's a far cry from his eight winners from last season and his 14 goals in 38 games are well off his 40-goal average from the past three seasons. Kucherov remains a strong fantasy play, but his point suppression burns those who drafted him every time he hits the ice, simply because of the acquisition cost. You need to let all that go and focus on Kucherov as a 90-point guy. That's still great.