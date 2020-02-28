Play

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Points in 18 straight contests

Kucherov netted a goal and assist Thursday in a 5-2 loss to Chicago.

His excellence continues. Kucherov has put up at least a point in 18 consecutive games, although it's not an official streak because he missed a game. But he's peaking at the right time for head-to-head owner who love his current consistency. Kucherov has 14 goals and 15 assists across those 18 games and 78 points in 62 contests this season.

