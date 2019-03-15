Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Posts 34th multipoint game

Kucherov scored two goals and added two assists in a 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

It was his NHL-leading 34th multipoint game. Kucherov keyed a Tampa Bay comeback after the team went down 3-0. Three of his four points came in the third period and his second goal stood up as the winner. Kucherov's 115 points (35 goals, 80 assists) are the most by any NHLer since Sidney Crosby delivered 120 in 2006-07. Can you say Hart and Art Ross? Great season.