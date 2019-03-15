Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Posts 34th multipoint game
Kucherov scored two goals and added two assists in a 5-4 win over the Red Wings.
It was his NHL-leading 34th multipoint game. Kucherov keyed a Tampa Bay comeback after the team went down 3-0. Three of his four points came in the third period and his second goal stood up as the winner. Kucherov's 115 points (35 goals, 80 assists) are the most by any NHLer since Sidney Crosby delivered 120 in 2006-07. Can you say Hart and Art Ross? Great season.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Becomes best Bolt in history•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ties franchise record•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another day in paradise•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Records two assists•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets 100th point on the season•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: On verge of hitting 100-point mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...