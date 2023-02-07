Kucherov scored his 20th goal of the season in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Panthers.
His tally early in the second period gave Tampa Bay a brief flicker of hope, but it only ended up spoiling Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid. Kucherov did extend his point streak to seven games, a stretch in which the 29-year-old has three goals and 11 points.
