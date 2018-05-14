Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pots assist
Kucherov snagged an assist in Sunday's 6-2 Game 2 defeat to Washington.
Perhaps more concerning for fantasy owners than the loss will be the kicking incident in front of the bench for which Kucherov was given an unsportsmanlike penalty. The league may decide to take disciplinary action, which would open the door for the winger to miss a crucial Game 3. While the Russian is slumping with a three-game goal drought, he has earned a point in four straight outings. In the event Kucherov does receive a ban from the league, Matthew Peca or Cory Conacher would be the leading candidates to replace him in the lineup.
