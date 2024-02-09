Kucherov scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

Kucherov has five goals and seven assists during his six-game point streak. He tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, but the Islanders controlled much of the play after that tally. Kucherov leads the NHL with 87 points (33 goals, 54 assists) through 51 appearances, two points ahead of the Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon in one fewer game. Kucherov has added 216 shots on net and a plus-3 rating so far. He's on track to challenge his career highs of 41 goals and 128 points from the 2018-19 campaign.