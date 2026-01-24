Kucherov scored his 25th goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over Chicago.

The 32-year-old superstar extended his point streak to four games with a quick backhand shot to beat Arvid Soderblom late in the second period. Kucherov also snuck a shot past the netminder for one of three successful shootout attempts by the Bolts. Kucherov has been on a rampage in January, racking up seven goals and 23 points in 10 games. He's now tied with Macklin Celebrini for third in the NHL scoring race with 74 points, behind only Nathan MacKinnon (87) and Connor McDavid (85).