Kucherov scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kucherov was able to take away a consolation prize from this game, earning his 30th goal of the campaign late in the third period. The 31-year-old winger has reached that level in eight of the last 10 seasons and missed it by just one goal in 2014-15. He was five goals short of the mark in just 47 appearances in 2021-22 as well, coming off missing all of the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign. Kucherov has been nothing short of excellent again this year, earning 98 points (38 on the power play), 225 shots on net and a plus-12 rating across 66 appearances.