Kucherov scored three goals, one on the power play, and added an assist with the man advantage in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

The NHL's scoring leader with 80 points (31 goals, 49 helpers) in only 47 games, Kucherov found the back of the net in each period for his fifth career hat trick. The 30-year-old has failed to find the scoresheet only twice in 13 games since Christmas, racking up eight goals and 23 points over that stretch as he sets up a second-half battle with Nathan MacKinnon for the Art Ross Trophy.