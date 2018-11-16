Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Power play maestro
Kucherov set up three power-play goals in a 4-3 victory over the Penguins on Thursday night.
Kucherov's power-play production had been down so far this year. But this trio of helpers now gives him eight points (three goals, five assists) with the man advantage and that's on pace with his output there last year. Use him well.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Blanked again•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Oiler killer•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scoring in reduced ice time•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Returns from locker room•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Heads to locker room in pain•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Breaks shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...