Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Power play maestro

Kucherov set up three power-play goals in a 4-3 victory over the Penguins on Thursday night.

Kucherov's power-play production had been down so far this year. But this trio of helpers now gives him eight points (three goals, five assists) with the man advantage and that's on pace with his output there last year. Use him well.

More News
Our Latest Stories