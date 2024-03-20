Kucherov scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added three assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

All three of Kucherov's helpers were of the primary variety, as he set up Anthony Duclair once and Brayden Point twice. The four-point effort was Kucherov's sixth multi-point performance during his 11-game, 24-point streak, with just four of those points coming on the power play. He's retaken the NHL's scoring lead with 118 points (41 tallies, 77 helpers) while adding 261 shots on net, 44 power-play points and a plus-3 rating over 67 appearances on the year.