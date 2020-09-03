Kucherov (undisclosed) took part in Thursday's practice session, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Kucherov was limited to just 9:09 of ice time in Game 5 versus Boston due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the Russian winger racked up four goals and 12 assists in 12 appearances, including four power-play assists. Coach Jon Cooper didn't provide any more details yet it seems Kucherov could be ready for the Eastern Conference Finals.