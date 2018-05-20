Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Producing but at slow pace

Kucherov picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 win over Washington in Game 5.

Kuckerov has 17 points in 15 games this postseason, but his game has left pundits wanting more. Since the first series against the Devils, Kucherov has just seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games. The Bolts will need more from him if they move on to the Stanley Cup Final.