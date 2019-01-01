Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Producing offense at dizzying pace
Kucherov extended his point streak to 11 games with a goal and an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime road win over the Ducks.
Kucherov has averaged greater than two points per game over his latest stretch of brilliance, with eight goals and 16 assists comprising the total over that span. It gets even better when you consider that the Russian dynamo has only gone eight games without a point -- talk about a machine.
