Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Racking up points
Kucherov scored a goal and three points in a 5-3 victory against the Sabres on Saturday.
The 25-year-old continues to be incredible, as he posted his 23rd multi-point game of the season Saturday. In the last 27 contests, Kucherov has 15 goals and 57 points with a plus-12 rating. He came close last season, but this might finally be the season Kucherov wins the Art Ross Trophy. He has 22 goals and leads the league with 53 assists and 75 points in 45 games. That gives Kucherov an incredible 1.67 points per game average.
