Kucherov logged a goal and three assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Kucherov assisted on Corey Perry's opening goal and a pair of Steven Stamkos tallies while adding an empty-netter in the Game 3 victory. The 28-year-old winger now has seven points in the series (two goals, five assists) and 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in the playoffs. Kucherov and the Lightning will look to stay hot as they go for the series sweep Monday in Game 4.