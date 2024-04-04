Kucherov collected three assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 30-year-old winger had a helper in each period to power the Bolts to their fourth win in the last five games. Kucherov is on a massive heater to close out the campaign, erupting for four goals and 23 points over the last 10 games, and he's the first player in the NHL to get to 130 points on the season. Kucherov sits three points up on Nathan MacKinnon in the race for the Art Ross Trophy with a game in hand, but Connor McDavid is only four points back of Kucherov and has two extra games to play. Expect the battle for the NHL scoring lead to go down to the wire.