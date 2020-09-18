Kucherov recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 6.

Kucherov teed up Erik Cernak for a shot that generated the rebound Victor Hedman scored on in the first period. The helper was Kucherov's 20th of the playoffs. The dynamic winger has added six goals, 67 shots and a plus-15 rating through 19 appearances.