Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Reaches 50 points
Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.
In the first period, Brayden Point won the faceoff back to Kucherov, who snapped a wrister past Anders Nilsson's glove to open the scoring. He tacked on an assist on Ondrej Palat's empty-net goal as well. Kucherov now has a six-game point streak (three goals, five assists) and 50 points on the season, which is ranked as third-best in the league behind Mikko Rantanen (56) and Nathan MacKinnon (53).
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ho hum, another couple points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third in league scoring•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Shootout hero for Bolts•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak to 10 games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Terrorizing goalies everywhere•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game continues to evolve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...