Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Reaches 50 points

Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.

In the first period, Brayden Point won the faceoff back to Kucherov, who snapped a wrister past Anders Nilsson's glove to open the scoring. He tacked on an assist on Ondrej Palat's empty-net goal as well. Kucherov now has a six-game point streak (three goals, five assists) and 50 points on the season, which is ranked as third-best in the league behind Mikko Rantanen (56) and Nathan MacKinnon (53).