Kucherov logged two power-play assists, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 2-0 win over the Mammoth.

Kucherov has racked up three goals and 10 assists during a six-game point streak. The superstar winger has rattled off 13 multi-point efforts over his last 16 games, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once in that span. He's as steady as ever with 26 goals, 54 helpers, 25 power-play points, 136 shots on net and a plus-25 rating over 47 appearances this season.