Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ready for season opener

Kucherov (lower body) skated on the top power-play unit during morning skate, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's season opener against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Kucherov was held out of Tampa Bay's final two preseason contests due to a lower-body injury, but he shouldn't have any limitations Saturday night. The Russian winger had his best season as a pro in 2017-18, racking up 39 goals and 100 points in 80 contests, and should be considered a top-five fantasy option heading into the 2018-19 campaign.