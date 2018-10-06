Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ready for season opener
Kucherov (lower body) skated on the top power-play unit during morning skate, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's season opener against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Kucherov was held out of Tampa Bay's final two preseason contests due to a lower-body injury, but he shouldn't have any limitations Saturday night. The Russian winger had his best season as a pro in 2017-18, racking up 39 goals and 100 points in 80 contests, and should be considered a top-five fantasy option heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Skates in regular sweater•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sitting out preseason finale•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Won't play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Taken out for precautionary reasons•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Garners max-term deal•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...