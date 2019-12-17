Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ready to rock

Kucherov (lower body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Senators, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Kucherov took a test run in warmups and felt good enough, so he'll resume his role on the team's top line and power-play unit. The 26-year-old is maintaining a solid pace with 34 points -- 15 on the power play -- through 30 games, but he only has 10 goals. It will take a spectacular surge to come close to the career-high 41 tallies he posted last year.