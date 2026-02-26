Kucherov scored a goal, recorded two assists, put two shots on net and tallied two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Kucherov's three-point outing was highlighted by a primary assist on the team's second goal in less than 60 seconds, which became No. 700 in his career. With Wednesday's strong performance, the 32-year-old winger is up to 30 goals, 64 assists and 158 shots on goal across 52 games this season. Kucherov's trio of points brought his point total up to 27 during his 11-game point streak. He's on the heels of Connor McDavid in the race for the Art Ross Trophy, and given Kucherov's hot streak of 51 points across his last 21 games, he should stay at the heart of the conversation until the end of the regular season.