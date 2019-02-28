Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Records two assists
Kucherov posted two assists, including one on the power play, in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old continued his torrid pace with two more helpers, giving him 73 assists and 103 points this season. Both of those are career highs, and there's still 18 games to go. Kucherov also has 30 goals and is also on pace for 38 scores, which is awfully close to a career-best mark in that category. Obviously, owners are enjoying this offensive output this season.
