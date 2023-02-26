Kucherov contributed a goal and an assist in the Lightning's 3-0 victory over Detroit on Saturday.
Kucherov found the back of the net at 19:53 of the second period to put the Lightning up 2-0. He has 22 goals and 83 points in 58 contests in 2022-23. The 29-year-old has recorded a goal and five points over his current four-game scoring streak.
