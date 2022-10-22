Kucherov earned a pair of assists Friday, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

Kucherov, who has collected two assists in each of the Lightning's past three games, helped open the scoring Friday by passing to hot-scoring Steven Stamkos for a first-period, power-play goal. Kucherov also assisted on Braydon Point's third-period, game-tying tally. The 29-year-old right winger added a team-high five shots in 23:09 of ice time, the most among forwards. Kucherov's multi-assist effort Friday matched his performances against the Flyers on Tuesday and the Penguins on Oct. 15.