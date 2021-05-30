Kucherov produced a power-play assist, two hits and four PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Kucherov had the secondary helper on Brayden Point's opening tally in the second period. Through seven playoff games, Kucherov has been lights-out with three goals and nine helpers. Eight of his 12 points have come with the man advantage, and the Russian winger has added 16 shots on net, 10 PIM and eight hits in a top-line role.