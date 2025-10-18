Kucherov (illness) is expected to miss Saturday's clash against Columbus, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Kucherov was also absent for Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit. After Saturday's game, Tampa Bay is off until Thursday versus Chicago, so Kucherov will get some time to recover. Conor Geekie is likely to serve on the top six and receive some power-play ice time until Kucherov is ready to return.