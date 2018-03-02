Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Remains sidelined

Kucherov (upper body) will not play Thursday in Dallas, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The NHL's leading scorer will miss his second straight game with the upper-body injury he suffered Monday against Toronto. Kucherov entered Monday's tilt with 18 points in his last 11 games. His next chance to suit up is Saturday against the Flyers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories