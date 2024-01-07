Kucherov had a goal and two assists in a 7-3 loss to Boston on Saturday.

Take that, Nathan MacKinnon. Mack's big Friday performance had moved him temporarily into the NHL scoring lead, but Kucherov took that back with a vengeance on Saturday. Kuch is tied with Sam Reinhart for second in the NHL in goals (28), and he's second in assists (39) behind MacKinnon. At this point, Kucherov is not to be denied, although his Bolts have slipped in the standings and are now on the outside looking in at a Wild Card spot.