Kucherov (hip) will be activated from LTIR and play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Panthers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The Lightning were able to stash Kucherov on LTIR throughout the regular season to stay salary cap-compliant, but the superstar winger will be back for the postseason, as has been the plan all along. Kucherov hasn't seen game action since Sept. 28, but he racked up 213 points over 150 games over the previous two regular seasons and is expected to instantly return to roles on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.