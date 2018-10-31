Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Returns from locker room
Kucherov (leg) returned for the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
It was a scary moment for the Lightning and fantasy owners alike, but all worries can be put away as Kucherov returned to the team's top line for the final frame.
