Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Returns to practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov (illness) was back on the ice Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Kucherov was on the shelf for the Bolts' previous two clashes due to his illness but looks set to return ahead of Thursday's meeting with the Blackhawks. Prior to his absence, the 32-year-old winger was off to a slow start, by his standards at least, with just two goals and one assist through four contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Remains out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Absent from lineup Friday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Closing in on 1,000 points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Double snipe night•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Moves up playoff record charts•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Slides power-play helper•