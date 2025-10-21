Kucherov (illness) was back on the ice Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Kucherov was on the shelf for the Bolts' previous two clashes due to his illness but looks set to return ahead of Thursday's meeting with the Blackhawks. Prior to his absence, the 32-year-old winger was off to a slow start, by his standards at least, with just two goals and one assist through four contests.