Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Rings up three helpers

Kucherov dished out three assists in Monday's win over the Senators.

Kucherov continues to extend his Art Ross lead with 125 points through 75 games. The 25-year-old's massive season is even more considering the team's next highest-scoring skater is Steven Stamkos at 94 points.

