Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ripping up record book
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov had a goal and an assist for his ninth straight multi-point game in a 5-1 win over Philadelphia on Monday.
There aren't enough superlatives to describe this guy. Kucherov has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) during a 10-game point streak. His nine straight multi-point games put him in a tie with Steven Stamkos (2021-22) for the longest among active players. Kucherov is a fantasy cornerstone.
