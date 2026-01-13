Kucherov had a goal and an assist for his ninth straight multi-point game in a 5-1 win over Philadelphia on Monday.

There aren't enough superlatives to describe this guy. Kucherov has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) during a 10-game point streak. His nine straight multi-point games put him in a tie with Steven Stamkos (2021-22) for the longest among active players. Kucherov is a fantasy cornerstone.